Wipro's Earnings Outlook

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 15. Here is Benzinga's look at Wipro's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Wipro modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.07 on revenue of $2.17 billion. Wipro reported a per-share profit of $0.05 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.08 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 40.0%. Revenue would be have grown 4.13% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.06 0.05 0.06 EPS Actual 0.07 0.06 0.06 0.05 Revenue Estimate 2.13 B 2.05 B 1.86 B 2.15 B Revenue Actual 2.15 B 2.06 B 1.97 B 2.08 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 104.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Wipro is scheduled to hold the call at 09:45:00 ET and can be accessed here.