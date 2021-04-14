Earnings Outlook for Citigroup

Citigroup (NYSE:C) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 15. Here is Benzinga's look at Citigroup's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $2.6 and sales around $18.82 billion. In the same quarter last year, Citigroup reported EPS of $1.06 on revenue of $20.73 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 145.28%. Revenue would be down 9.22% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 1.34 0.92 0.28 1.04 EPS Actual 2.08 1.40 0.50 1.05 Revenue Estimate 16.71 B 17.22 B 19.11 B 19.01 B Revenue Actual 16.50 B 17.30 B 19.77 B 20.73 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup were trading at $72.08 as of April 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 77.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Citigroup is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.