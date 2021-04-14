 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For April 14, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 5:48am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For April 14, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings of $3.10 per share on revenue of $30.52 billion.
  • Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) is projected to report earnings of $10.22 per share on revenue of $12.61 billion.
  • Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $17.50 billion.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
  • Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion.
  • Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $149.67 million.
  • The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $116.13 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $46.08 million.

