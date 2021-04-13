Recap: SeaChange International Q4 Earnings

Shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) increased after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 169.23% year over year to ($0.09), which beat the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $5,123,000 decreased by 73.47% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,630,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 13, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/scc/mediaframe/44370/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $3.04

52-week low: $0.69

Price action over last quarter: Up 47.31%

Company Overview

SeaChange International Inc is a provider of multiscreen video solutions for television service providers, telecommunications companies, satellite operators, and media companies. The business has two product areas: multiscreen video back office and advertising and video gateway software solutions. The firm's solutions facilitate aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content for its customers. The company derives revenue from sales of hardware, software, systems, and services in multiple-element arrangements. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest in the Europe, Middle East, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific regions.