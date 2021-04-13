 Skip to main content

Fastenal: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) decreased 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 5.71% over the past year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $1,417,000,000 higher by 3.66% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,420,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Fastenal hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 13, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/fstn/mediaframe/43950/indexl.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $51.89

Company's 52-week low was at $31.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.31%

Company Profile

Fastenal opened its first fastener store in 1967 in Winona, Minnesota. Since then, Fastenal has greatly expanded its footprint as well as its products and services. Today, Fastenal serves its 400,000 active customers through approximately 2,000 branches, over 1,250 on-site locations, and 14 distribution centers. Since 1993, the company has added other product categories, but fasteners remain its largest category at about 30-35% of sales. Fastenal also offers customers supply-chain solutions, such as vending and vendor-managed inventory.

 

