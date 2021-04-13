 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For April 13, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 4:57am   Comments
Share:
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion before the opening bell. Fastenal shares fell 0.8% to $50.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ: DMRC) reported the retirement of its CEO Bruce Davis. The company named Riley McCormack as CEO. Digimarc shares climbed 8.9% to $31.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) reported upbeat earnings and sales for its second quarter on Monday. Simulations Plus shares dropped 2.6% to $61.85 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts expect SeaChange International Inc (NYSE: SEAC) to post a quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $4.63 million after the closing bell. SeaChange shares fell 2% to $1.44 in after-hours trading.
  • Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) reported primary public offering of 6.5 million shares of common stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust shares fell 1.9% to $23.91 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

