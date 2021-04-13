5 Stocks To Watch For April 13, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion before the opening bell. Fastenal shares fell 0.8% to $50.30 in after-hours trading.
- Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ: DMRC) reported the retirement of its CEO Bruce Davis. The company named Riley McCormack as CEO. Digimarc shares climbed 8.9% to $31.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) reported upbeat earnings and sales for its second quarter on Monday. Simulations Plus shares dropped 2.6% to $61.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect SeaChange International Inc (NYSE: SEAC) to post a quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $4.63 million after the closing bell. SeaChange shares fell 2% to $1.44 in after-hours trading.
- Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) reported primary public offering of 6.5 million shares of common stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust shares fell 1.9% to $23.91 in after-hours trading.
