5 Stocks To Watch For April 13, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion before the opening bell. Fastenal shares fell 0.8% to $50.30 in after-hours trading.

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ: DMRC) reported the retirement of its CEO Bruce Davis. The company named Riley McCormack as CEO. Digimarc shares climbed 8.9% to $31.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) reported upbeat earnings and sales for its second quarter on Monday. Simulations Plus shares dropped 2.6% to $61.85 in the after-hours trading session.

