Earnings Scheduled For April 13, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $8.21 million.

• Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $4.63 million.