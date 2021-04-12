Simulations Plus: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) moved higher after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 25.00% over the past year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $13,147,000 up by 27.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $12,840,000.

Guidance

Simulations Plus hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Simulations Plus hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 12, 2021

Time: 04:15 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1439678&tp_key=8fde35e68a

Price Action

52-week high: $90.92

52-week low: $32.18

Price action over last quarter: down 10.72%

Company Profile

Simulations Plus Inc is engaged in the software industry. It develops and produces software for use in pharmaceutical research and education, and provides consulting and contract research services to the pharmaceutical industry. The company's operating segments include Simulations Plus, Inc; Cognigen Corporation; DILIsym, and Lixoft. It generates maximum revenue from Simulations Plus, Inc segment. The company offers software products for pharmaceutical research such as ADMET (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity) Predictor which is a computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs; MedChem Designer and MedChem Studio.