5 Stocks To Watch For April 12, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is in talks to buy Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN), Bloomberg reported. Microsoft shares rose 0.1% to $256.00 in pre-market trading, while Nuance shares jumped 22.9% to $56.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Wall Street expects Aphria Inc (NASDAQ: APHA) to report a quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $170.66 million before the opening bell. Aphria shares rose 0.1% to close at $16.28 on Friday.

