Earnings Scheduled For April 12, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 4:36am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For April 12, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $8.78 million.

• BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.32 million.

• Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $12.84 million.

 

