Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In American Airlines, Carnival, Tesla Or GE?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for American Airlines, Carnival, Tesla and GE.

Traders and investors should take note that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) announced it will webcast a live audio feed of its first-quarter 2021 financial results conference call with financial analysts and journalists on Thursday, April 22, at 7:30 a.m. CDT.

American Airlines says the webcast will be available on a listen-only basis here.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) traders and investors should mark their calendars: The EV-maker announced Friday it will post its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after market close on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Tesla said management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s financial and business results and outlook.

Traders and investors can watch the earnings webcast here.

Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken upgraded Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) Friday from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $18 to $40.

Argus Research analyst John Staszak also upgraded Carnival from Hold to Buy and announced a $33 price target.

Shares of Carnival closed higher Friday by 2.59% at $29.30.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating on General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Friday and raised the price target from $15 to $17.

Shares of GE closed higher Friday by 1.12% at $13.60.

Photo by Chuck Miller on Flickr.