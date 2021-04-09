5 Stocks To Watch For April 9, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its H1'21 net sales growth guidance. The company also lifted its quarterly dividend from $0.04 to $0.06 per share. Levi Strauss shares climbed 4.6% to $26.16 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: LEVI) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its H1'21 net sales growth guidance. The company also lifted its quarterly dividend from $0.04 to $0.06 per share. Levi Strauss shares climbed 4.6% to $26.16 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd (NYSE: JKS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion before the opening bell. JinkoSolar shares rose 0.9% to $39.22 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: JKS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion before the opening bell. JinkoSolar shares rose 0.9% to $39.22 in after-hours trading. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) reported downbeat results for its second quarter. The company’s comparable net merchandise sales rose 1.1% year over year. PriceSmart shares rose 0.7% to close at $96.36 on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor