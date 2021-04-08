WD-40: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 19.23% over the past year to $1.24, which missed the estimate of $1.32.

Revenue of $111,905,000 up by 11.85% year over year, which missed the estimate of $114,330,000.

Looking Ahead

WD-40 hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

WD-40 hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 08, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.wd40company.com%2F&eventid=3072978&sessionid=1&key=83A919F8A0325D092977D268F59E8350®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $333.42

52-week low: $151.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.28%

Company Overview

WD-40 Co manufactures and sells lubricants and cleaning products. The firm's product categories include maintenance and cleaning products. Maintenance products include the WD-40 signature brand aerosol spray lubricant as well as degreasers, rust removers, and bicycle maintenance products. Cleaning products include toilet cleaners, carpet stain removers and deodorizers, and heavy-duty hand soaps used to clean grease. The company organizes itself into three segments based on geography: Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Around half of the company's revenue comes from the Americas segment, which includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America.