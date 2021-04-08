Recap: Pricesmart Q2 Earnings

Shares of Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 8.24% over the past year to $0.92, which missed the estimate of $1.05.

Revenue of $937,569,000 up by 3.40% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $938,340,000.

Guidance

Pricesmart hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Pricesmart hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $104.90

Company's 52-week low was at $48.00

Price action over last quarter: down 2.93%

Company Overview

Pricesmart Inc is a company principally engaged in operating U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs that offer consumer goods at low prices. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California, United States, and operates stores in Latin America and the Caribbean, with Central America contributing over half of its net warehouse club sales. The company's revenue consists of net warehouse club sales from merchandise sales, membership income from annual membership fees, export sales, and other income, with net warehouse club sales accounting for the majority of the company's total revenue.