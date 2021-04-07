Resources Connection: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) rose after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 33.33% over the past year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $156,631,000 declined by 6.80% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $151,490,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 07, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5owha5ud

Price Action

52-week high: $14.56

52-week low: $9.27

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.88%

Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc provides consulting and business initiative support services primarily through its operative subsidiary, Resources Global Professionals. The company offers transformation and improvement, financial reporting and analysis, strategy development, and program and project management services and support. Its clients operate in the accounting, finance, corporate governance, risk and compliance management, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, and legal and regulatory sectors.