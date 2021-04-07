Earnings Preview for Levi Strauss

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 08. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Levi Strauss earnings of $0.25 per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.25 billion, according to the consensus estimate. Levi Strauss EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.4. Revenue was $1.51 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 37.5% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 17.0% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.15 -0.22 -0.45 0.35 EPS Actual 0.20 0.08 -0.48 0.40 Revenue Estimate 1.34 B 822.24 M 574.13 M 1.47 B Revenue Actual 1.39 B 1.06 B 497.54 M 1.51 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss were trading at $24.11 as of April 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 77.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Levi Strauss is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.