Recap: Lamb Weston Q3 Earnings
Shares of Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 41.56% over the past year to $0.45, which missed the estimate of $0.51.
Revenue of $896,000,000 decreased by 4.41% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $816,450,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Lamb Weston Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 07, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1438303&tp_key=21b7f745da
Technicals
52-week high: $86.41
Company's 52-week low was at $51.38
Price action over last quarter: Up 6.09%
Company Overview
Lamb Weston is the world's second- largest producer of branded and private-label frozen potato products, such as French fries, sweet potato fries, tots, diced potatoes, mashed potatoes, hash browns, and chips. The company also has a small appetizer business that produces onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and cheese curds. While 80% of revenue are U.S.-based, the firm also sells its products in Canada, Japan, China, Korea, Mexico, and several other countries. About 86% of the firm's products are distributed into the food-service channel, while the remaining 14% is sold through retail. Lamb Weston became an independent company in 2016 when it was spun off from Conagra.
