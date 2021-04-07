Schnitzer Steel: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) moved higher by 3.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 387.10% over the past year to $1.51, which beat the estimate of $0.99.

Revenue of $600,111,000 rose by 36.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $597,100,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 07, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mopswjuu

Price Action

52-week high: $46.86

Company's 52-week low was at $11.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.12%

Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries is one of the largest ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal recyclers in the U.S. Its metal recycling business collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, appliances, machinery, and construction demolition. Additionally, Schnitzer operates an auto-parts business that purchases obsolete vehicles and sells any useful parts to retail customers and a steelmaking business that supplies construction products along the U.S. West Coast.