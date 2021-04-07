 Skip to main content

MSC Industrial Direct: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 3.00% over the past year to $1.03, which beat the estimate of $1.02.

Revenue of $773,995,000 decreased by 1.54% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $778,780,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 07, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1037/40488

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $93.92

52-week low: $55.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.44%

Company Description

MSC Industrial Direct is a value-added industrial distributor with a focus on metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. The company offers 1.9 million products through a distribution network of almost 100 branches and 12 fulfillment centers. Although MSC has a presence in Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, it primarily operates in the United States. In fiscal 2020, 95% of the firm's $3.2 billion of sales was generated in the U.S.

 

