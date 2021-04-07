5 Stocks To Watch For April 7, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) to report a quarterly loss at $1.54 per share on revenue of $197.34 million before the opening bell. Carnival shares gained 2.3% to $29.26 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CCL) to report a quarterly loss at $1.54 per share on revenue of $197.34 million before the opening bell. Carnival shares gained 2.3% to $29.26 in after-hours trading. Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter. Smart Global shares gained 1.1% to $49.26 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: SGH) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter. Smart Global shares gained 1.1% to $49.26 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) to have earned $0.51 per share on revenue of $816.45 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Lamb Weston shares gained 0.7% to $81.51 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor