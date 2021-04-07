5 Stocks To Watch For April 7, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) to report a quarterly loss at $1.54 per share on revenue of $197.34 million before the opening bell. Carnival shares gained 2.3% to $29.26 in after-hours trading.
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter. Smart Global shares gained 1.1% to $49.26 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) to have earned $0.51 per share on revenue of $816.45 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Lamb Weston shares gained 0.7% to $81.51 in after-hours trading.
- Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: FIXX) reported a proposed public offering of $50 million of common stock. Homology Medicines shares tumbled 10.2% to $8.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion before the opening bell. RPM shares fell 0.3% to $94.07 in after-hours trading.
