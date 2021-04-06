Recap: SMART Glb Hldgs Q2 Earnings

Shares of SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) increased after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 67.31% over the past year to $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $304,009,000 higher by 11.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $295,580,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

SMART Glb Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 06, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=3078993&sessionid=1&key=25F76CD9E271ADEB0FA992A92EE83830®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $50.30

52-week low: $19.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.11%

Company Description

SMART Global Holdings Inc is a designer and manufacturer of electronic products focused on memory and computing technology areas. It specializes in application-specific product development and support for customers in the enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) markets. It operates in three primary product areas: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products which is the key revenue driver, and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions. Its product revenues are derived from the sale of memory modules, flash memory cards, computing products, and storage products; and service revenues are derived from procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, kitting and packaging services. The company has a presence in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America.