Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 50 Points; Scienjoy Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.15% to 33,475 while the NASDAQ rose 0.12% to 13,721.59. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.03% to 4,078.98.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 30,785,730 cases with around 555,610 deaths. Brazil reported over 13,013,600 COVID-19 cases with 332,750 deaths, while India confirmed a total of at least 12,686,040 cases and 165,540 deaths. In total, there were at least 131,897,850 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 2,862,640 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares rose 0.7% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO), up 5%, and Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), up 4%.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology shares fell 0.4%.

Top Headline

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

Paychex reported quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.92 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at 1.10 billion, versus expectations of $1.11 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) shares shot up 29% to $6.02 after multiple Form 3 filings late Monday night showed new stakes by insiders. The company named Howard Federoff as CEO.

Shares of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) got a boost, shooting 43% to $13.71 after the company announced a strategic alliance with Snipp to launch a new loyalty and rewards system and to explore Bitcoin and NFT rewards for its approximately 250 million users and 300,000 broadcasters.

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) shares were also up, gaining 24% to $11.28 after Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $5 to $15 per share.

Equities Trading DOWN

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) shares tumbled 16% to $5.32 after Hindenburg Research released a bearish report on the company's stock.

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) were down 12% to $57.06 after the company reported commencement of $175 million common stock offering.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) was down, falling 18% to $37.08 after the company announced top-line data from the TOPAZ Phase 2 trial evaluating apitegromab (SRK-015) in patients with Type 2 and Type 3 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.2% to $59.37, while gold traded up 0.8% to $1,742.90.

Silver traded up 1.7% Tuesday to $25.20 while copper fell 0.7% to $4.1075.

Euro zone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.70%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.66% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.7%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 rose 0.47%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 1.28% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.21%.

The Eurozone unemployment rate stood at 8.3% for February, while Italy's unemployment rate fell to 10.2% in February.

New car registrations in the UK increased 11.5% year-over-year to 283,964 units in March. Spain's consumer confidence indicator increased by 7.1 points from the earlier month to 73 in March, while the number of people registered as unemployed dropped 59,149 from a month ago to 3.95 million during March.

Economics

The number of job openings increased by 268,000 from the previous month to 7.367 million in February.

