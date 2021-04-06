Earnings Outlook For EXFO

On Wednesday, April 07, EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict EXFO will report earnings of $0.04 per share on revenue of $71.19 million. In the same quarter last year, EXFO reported a loss per share of $0.16 on revenue of $55.31 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 125.0%. Sales would be up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.06 -0.03 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.06 -0.02 0.01 -0.16 Revenue Estimate 70.89 M 65.33 M 59.59 M 61.78 M Revenue Actual 71.51 M 70.57 M 66.15 M 55.31 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 57.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. EXFO is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.