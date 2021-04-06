 Skip to main content

ROCE Insights For Allegion

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) posted Q4 earnings of $117.70 million, an increase from Q3 of 26.62%. Sales dropped to $727.30 million, a 0.15% decrease between quarters. Allegion earned $160.40 million, and sales totaled $728.40 million in Q3.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Allegion's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Allegion posted an ROCE of 0.14%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Allegion's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Recap

Allegion reported Q4 earnings per share at $1.49/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.19/share.

 

