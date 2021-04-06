Recap: Greenbrier Companies Q2 Earnings

Shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 160.87% year over year to ($0.28), which beat the estimate of ($0.37).

Revenue of $295,622,000 declined by 52.61% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $386,580,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Greenbrier Companies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 06, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/938/40313

Price Action

52-week high: $50.21

Company's 52-week low was at $12.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.55%

Company Description

Greenbrier Companies Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe, marine barges in North America and provides wheel services, railcar refurbishment, and parts, leasing and other services to the railroad. Its segments include Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts, and Leasing and Services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the manufacturing segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.