 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Greenbrier Companies Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 160.87% year over year to ($0.28), which beat the estimate of ($0.37).

Revenue of $295,622,000 declined by 52.61% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $386,580,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Greenbrier Companies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 06, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/938/40313

Price Action

52-week high: $50.21

Company's 52-week low was at $12.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.55%

Company Description

Greenbrier Companies Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe, marine barges in North America and provides wheel services, railcar refurbishment, and parts, leasing and other services to the railroad. Its segments include Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts, and Leasing and Services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the manufacturing segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

 

Related Articles (GBX)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Following Monday's Rally; Crude Oil Rises 2%
5 Stocks To Watch For April 6, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For April 6, 2021
The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: Biotech IPOs, Curiositystream, Greenbrier And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com