5 Stocks To Watch For April 6, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion before the opening bell. Paychex shares rose 0.4% to $100.78 in after-hours trading.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) raised its FY21 sales growth guidance from 17%-20% year over year to 25-28% year over year. The company also issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter. Illumina shares jumped 9.9% to $422.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) to have earned $0.80 per share on revenue of $295.58 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Smart Global shares gained 1.9% to close at $49.48 on Monday.
- SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SPNE) boosted its sales forecast for FY21 and also issued strong sales guidance for the first quarter. SeaSpine shares climbed 5% to $18.92 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) to report a quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $386.58 million before the opening bell. Greenbrier shares fell 0.8% to $47.86 in after-hours trading.
