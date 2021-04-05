 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For Applied Materials

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 10:28am   Comments
Share:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) posted a 0% decrease in earnings from Q4. Sales, however, increased by 10.11% over the previous quarter to $5.16 billion. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Applied Materials is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. Applied Materials earned $1.28 billion, and sales totaled $4.69 billion in Q4.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Applied Materials posted an ROCE of 0.11%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Applied Materials's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Applied Materials reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.39/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.28/share.

 

Related Articles (AMAT)

5 Stocks Top Analysts Are Bullish On At The Start Of Q2
The Latest Picks And Pans From Barron's: Barrick Gold, BioNTech, Facebook, WW And More
The Nasdaq Rallied Today. Here's Why.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 31, 2021
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Applied Materials
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com