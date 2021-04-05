 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For April 5, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 4:49am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For April 5, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported that it has delivered 184,800 vehicles in the first quarter, handily exceeding the 168,000 number analysts expected. Tesla shares gained 5.3% to $697.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) announced the acquisition of Axia Technologies, Inc., a health care payment and technology firm focused on facilitating secure patient payments. The bank is expected to release quarterly earnings on April 15. Bank of America shares rose 2.1% to close at $39.49 on Thursday.
  • Wall Street expects Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) to post a quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $59.20 million after the closing bell. Duck Creek Technologies shares fell 0.4% to close at $44.96 on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Franklin Covey shares gained 3.5% to close at $ $29.35 on Thursday.
  • Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ: IEP) named former GE executive Aris Kekedjian as its CEO, the Wall Street Journal reported. Icahn Enterprises shares rose 2.5% to close at $55.05 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC + DCT)

Earnings Scheduled For April 5, 2021
Thinking About Buying Stock In Moderna, Palantir, Wells Fargo Or Bank of America?
Peter Thiel-Backed AvidXchange Gears For IPO At High Valuations: Reuters
Boeing Enters Into $5.28B Loan Agreement With Banks
Bank Of America Calls Bitcoin 'Impractical,' And Crypto Community Has A Lot To Say About That
Fed Still Taking 'All-In' Approach To Economic Recovery: Powell
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com