5 Stocks To Watch For April 5, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported that it has delivered 184,800 vehicles in the first quarter, handily exceeding the 168,000 number analysts expected. Tesla shares gained 5.3% to $697.11 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) announced the acquisition of Axia Technologies, Inc., a health care payment and technology firm focused on facilitating secure patient payments. The bank is expected to release quarterly earnings on April 15. Bank of America shares rose 2.1% to close at $39.49 on Thursday.
- Wall Street expects Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) to post a quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $59.20 million after the closing bell. Duck Creek Technologies shares fell 0.4% to close at $44.96 on Thursday.
- Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Franklin Covey shares gained 3.5% to close at $ $29.35 on Thursday.
- Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ: IEP) named former GE executive Aris Kekedjian as its CEO, the Wall Street Journal reported. Icahn Enterprises shares rose 2.5% to close at $55.05 on Thursday.
