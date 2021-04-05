 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For April 5, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 4:34am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For April 5, 2021

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $59.20 million.

• First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

