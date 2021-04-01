Recap: Franklin Covey Q2 Earnings

Shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 85.71% year over year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.18).

Revenue of $48,162,000 decreased by 10.39% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $48,620,000.

Looking Ahead

Franklin Covey hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Franklin Covey hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 01, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k99v65z2

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $29.39

52-week low: $14.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.51%

Company Overview

Franklin Covey Co is a global company focused on organizational performance improvement. It focuses on providing time management and effectiveness training for individuals and corporations via online training as well as in-person workshops and events. The company provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty, and educational improvement. It operates in the business segments of Direct Offices, Education practice and International Licensees. The company derives revenue from providing training and consulting services, and through the selling of books, audio media, and other related products. It has a business presence in the United States and other international countries.