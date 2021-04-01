5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NNA) - P/E: 1.42 Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) - P/E: 7.93 Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) - P/E: 7.57 Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) - P/E: 7.13 Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE:OSG) - P/E: 4.55

Navios Maritime's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.23, whereas in Q2, they were at 2.01. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.36%, which has decreased by 22.07% from 26.43% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Global Partners experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.47 in Q3 and is now 0.27. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 11.65%, which has decreased by 2.32% from last quarter's yield of 13.97%.

Equitrans Midstream looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.31, which has not changed since last quarter (Q3). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.39%, which has increased by 1.23% from last quarter's yield of 7.16%.

Most recently, Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings per share at -1.08, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at -0.55. Tsakos Energy Navigation does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Overseas Shipholding Gr reported earnings per share at -0.01, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.07. Overseas Shipholding Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.