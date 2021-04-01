 Skip to main content

Why MU Stock Is Popping Off Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2021 9:02am   Comments
Why MU Stock Is Popping Off Today

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares are trading higher after the computer memory and data storage producer reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results and issued third-quarter EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

Micron reported quarterly earnings of 98 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 95 cents by around 3%. Micron reported quarterly sales of $6.24 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.21 billion.

Following the earnings beat, Rosenblatt maintains Micron with a Buy and raises the price target from $150 to $165. Needham maintains a Buy and raises the price target from $115 to $130.

Micron is trading higher by around 5% in Thursday’s pre-market session at $92.50.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

