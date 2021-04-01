5 Stocks To Watch For April 1, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $5.16 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares rose 0.6% to $133.49 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $5.16 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares rose 0.6% to $133.49 in after-hours trading. Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) reported net income on a GAAP basis of $3.9 million for the fourth quarter, versus a net loss of $3.4 million in the year-ago period. The company said as a part of its fourth-quarter results that it has increased its Bitcoin (BTC) hashing capacity by 460% on a year-on-year basis. Riot Blockchain shares gained 2.2% to $54.46 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: RIOT) reported net income on a GAAP basis of $3.9 million for the fourth quarter, versus a net loss of $3.4 million in the year-ago period. The company said as a part of its fourth-quarter results that it has increased its Bitcoin (BTC) hashing capacity by 460% on a year-on-year basis. Riot Blockchain shares gained 2.2% to $54.46 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) to post a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share on revenue of $48.62 million after the closing bell. Franklin Covey shares rose 1.8% to close at $28.29 on Wednesday.

