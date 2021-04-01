Earnings Scheduled For April 1, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.74 million.
• Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $5.16 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $48.62 million.
• Milestone Scientific, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:MLSS) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets