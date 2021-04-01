Earnings Scheduled For April 1, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.74 million.

• Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $5.16 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $48.62 million.

• Milestone Scientific, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:MLSS) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.