Earnings Scheduled For April 1, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2021 4:21am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.74 million.

• Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $5.16 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $48.62 million.

• Milestone Scientific, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:MLSS) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

