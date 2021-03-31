Recap: Eastside Distilling Q4 Earnings

Shares of Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 58.33% over the past year to ($0.20), which missed the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $3,540,000 decreased by 18.38% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,290,000.

Guidance

Eastside Distilling hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Eastside Distilling hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 31, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1518/40626

Price Action

52-week high: $3.29

Company's 52-week low was at $0.95

Price action over last quarter: down 8.33%

Company Overview

Eastside Distilling Inc is a producer and marketer of craft spirits. Its product line includes Barrel Hitch American Whiskies, Burnside Bourbon, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, and a distinctive line of infused whiskeys. The company distributes its products in more than 20 states of the USA and is authorized to distribute its products in Idaho and Ontario, Canada as well.