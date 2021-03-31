Verint Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 11.71% year over year to $0.98, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $351,428,000 up by 0.56% year over year, which beat the estimate of $344,660,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.20 and $2.20.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $842,800,000 and $877,200,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 31, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kiwnfzsf

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $77.70

52-week low: $35.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.89%

Company Overview

Verint Systems is an enterprise software company operating in two segments, customer engagement and cyber intelligence solutions. Verint Systems helps customers capture and analyze large volumes of disparate data such as voice, video, and unstructured text, through data processing, data capture, and data visualization. The customer engagement segment provides workforce engagement management services, in addition to compliance and fraud software. These offerings are deployed on-premises, in the public cloud, or through a perpetual license model. This segment encompasses the majority of revenue for the firm. The cyber intelligence segment produces data mining software to prevent terror, crime, and cyber threats.