Rockwell Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 18.18% year over year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $15,164,000 decreased by 2.10% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $15,660,000.

Guidance

Rockwell Medical hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Rockwell Medical hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 31, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g7r9fdst

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $2.62

Company's 52-week low was at $0.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.22%

Company Description

Rockwell Medical Inc is a US-based fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease with its products and services for the treatment of iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. The company's drug products are Triferic and Calcitriol. Triferic is a therapy indicated to replace iron and maintain hemoglobin in adult hemodialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. Calcitriol is a generic drug for treating secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients. The company operates in one segment of the hemodialysis market which involves the manufacture, sale, and distribution of hemodialysis products. The majority of the revenue is generated form the United States.