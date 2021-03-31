Recap: Sportsman's Warehouse Q4 Earnings

Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 257.14% year over year to $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $438,195,000 rose by 69.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $377,050,000.

Outlook

Sportsman's Warehouse hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $18.46

Company's 52-week low was at $5.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.20%

Company Description

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc together with its subsidiaries operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer. It provides a one-stop shopping experience that equips customers with the right quality, brand name hunting, shooting, fishing, and camping gear to maximize enjoyment of the outdoors. The company offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.