A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) - P/E: 7.35 Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) - P/E: 8.91 Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) - P/E: 5.32 StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) - P/E: 8.35 Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) - P/E: 4.43

L.B. Foster has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.24, which has increased by 166.67% compared to Q3, which was 0.09. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.57%, which has increased by 0.18% from 1.39% last quarter.

Orion Gr Hldgs's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.12, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.23. Orion Gr Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Nordic American Tankers's earnings per share for Q4 sits at -0.19, whereas in Q3, they were at -0.07. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.5%, which has decreased by 2.53% from 5.03% in the previous quarter.

StealthGas has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.03, which has decreased by 62.5% compared to Q3, which was 0.08. StealthGas does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs saw an increase in earnings per share from 2.84 in Q3 to 4.83 now. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.