Is Now The Time To Buy Stock Or Options In GameStop, Apple, Zoom Or Bumble?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 9:02am   Comments
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock Or Options In GameStop, Apple, Zoom Or Bumble?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for GameStop, Apple, Zoom and Bumble.

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) released its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday which sent the company’s stock soaring nearly 10.5% in the after-hours session, building a possible scenario that the exuberance can extend to GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME).

Chewy reported adjusted earnings per share of 5 cents, which is higher than the 9 cents per share expected loss… Read More

Apple Inc (NYSE: AAPL) shares are trading higher by 1.6% in Wednesday’s pre-market session after UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $115 to $142 per share.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NYSE: ZM) shares are trading flat& after Daiwa Capital analyst Stephen Bersey initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $250.

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) shares are trading higher by 2% after Loop Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $65.

