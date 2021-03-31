 Skip to main content

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In BlackBerry, Disney, Tesla Or Walmart?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 8:21am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for BlackBerry, Disney, Tesla and Walmart.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) shares slid 7% in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings.

BlackBerry reported quarterly earnings of 3 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $215.00 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $245.11 million by 12.28%. 

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) Disney Television Studios has launched a new unit called 20th Television Animation to develop and produce animated series aimed primarily at an adult audience. The new unit will begin with 11 series in production… Read More

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will beat Wall Street expectations of 170,000 deliveries for the first quarter and restore momentum for the company’s stock and electric vehicle sector, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives… Read More

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced its annual investor day will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart shared the meeting will be held virtually. Shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online through a live webcast.

