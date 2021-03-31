Recap: Delcath Systems Q4 Earnings

Shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 1400.00% over the past year to ($0.60), which beat the estimate of ($1.09).

Revenue of $507,000 declined by 11.52% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $450,000.

Outlook

Delcath Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Delcath Systems hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 31, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2475/40544

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $25.18

52-week low: $6.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.59%

Company Profile

Delcath Systems Inc is an oncology company. It is focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The firm's product candidate, Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System, or Melphalan/HDS, is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.