Walgreens Boots Alliance: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) moved higher by 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 17.11% year over year to $1.26, which beat the estimate of $1.11.

Revenue of $32,779,000,000 decreased by 8.49% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $35,530,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Walgreens raised FY21 EPS guidance to mid-to-high single digit growth.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 31, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.walgreensbootsalliance.com%2F&eventid=3042416&sessionid=1&key=F9B970497E53B0F02C4469E28F1CFDC2®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $56.12

Company's 52-week low was at $33.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.31%

Company Description

Walgreens Boots Alliance operates over 21,000 locations in 50 states and 11 countries. The core defensive positioning is primarily around the pharmacy that are placed in high traffic locations. Currently, the company has the largest retail pharmacy market share (around 20%, excluding mail) which provides significant cost advantages and scale. Walgreens has established strategic partnerships to offer incremental services to increase average revenue per customer and has an equity stakes in AmerisourceBergen (26%) and Sinopharm Holding Guoda Drugstores (40%).