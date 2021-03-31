 Skip to main content

Recap: Greenlane Holdings Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Shares of Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) moved higher by 8.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 133.33% year over year to ($0.63), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $36,272,000 declined by 2.59% year over year, which missed the estimate of $36,570,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 31, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ptkadao5

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $8.73

Company's 52-week low was at $1.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 55.63%

Company Description

Greenlane Holdings Inc is a distributor of vaporization products and consumption accessories in the United States. It offers a selection of stock-keeping units including vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers and customized lines of premium specialty packaging. The company markets and sells its products in both the business to business and business to consumer sectors of the marketplace. Its geographical segment includes the United States; Canada and Europe. The company derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

 

