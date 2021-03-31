 Skip to main content

Recap: Conn's Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Shares of Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) decreased 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 355.00% over the past year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $367,791,000 decreased by 10.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $328,690,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 31, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142900

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $16.93

Company's 52-week low was at $3.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.53%

Company Description

Conn's Inc is a United-States-based specialty retailer primarily engaged in the sale of durable consumer goods and related services. The company operates through two segments. The retail segment sells a broad range of merchandise, including furniture and mattress products, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office products. The credit segment provides credit solutions for credit constrained consumers based on customer risk and income level. A material portion of the company's customers finance purchases through its credit segment. The company focuses its business in the U.S., and generates most of its revenue from the retail segment.

 

