5 Stocks To Watch For March 31, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $35.53 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares rose 1% to $53.49 in after-hours trading.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations. BlackBerry shares dropped 8.1% to $8.58 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to have earned $0.95 per share on revenue of $6.23 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Micron shares rose 0.2% to $86.68 in after-hours trading.

