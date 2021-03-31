5 Stocks To Watch For March 31, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $35.53 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares rose 1% to $53.49 in after-hours trading.
- BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations. BlackBerry shares dropped 8.1% to $8.58 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to have earned $0.95 per share on revenue of $6.23 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Micron shares rose 0.2% to $86.68 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ: PRPH) disclosed that it has acquired mobile app company VaccTrack, which confirms a user has been vaccinated against COVID-19, for an undisclosed amount. ProPhase Labs shares jumped 32.1% to $8.28 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $776.08 million before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares gained 3% to $149.99 in after-hours trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga