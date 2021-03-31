 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For March 31, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 5:05am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For March 31, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $35.53 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares rose 1% to $53.49 in after-hours trading.
  • BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations. BlackBerry shares dropped 8.1% to $8.58 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to have earned $0.95 per share on revenue of $6.23 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Micron shares rose 0.2% to $86.68 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ: PRPH) disclosed that it has acquired mobile app company VaccTrack, which confirms a user has been vaccinated against COVID-19, for an undisclosed amount. ProPhase Labs shares jumped 32.1% to $8.28 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $776.08 million before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares gained 3% to $149.99 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AYI + BB)

Earnings Scheduled For March 31, 2021
BlackBerry Suffers Fallout Of Global Chip Shortage As It Misses On Q4 Earnings
BlackBerry: Q4 Earnings Insights
Preview: Acuity Brands's Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings, House Price Data
Earnings Scheduled For March 30, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com