BlackBerry: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 66.67% year over year to $0.03, which were in line with the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $215,000,000 declined by 26.12% year over year, which missed the estimate of $245,110,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

BlackBerry hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 30, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fjira.rim.net%2F&eventid=2947502&sessionid=1&key=96C3998B35D2073ACE1FC95F2E430C34®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $28.77

52-week low: $3.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.10%

Company Profile

BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and protection to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government, as well as embedded software to the automotive, medical, and industrial markets.