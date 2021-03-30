 Skip to main content

HyreCar: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
Shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 36.11% over the past year to ($0.23), which missed the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $7,000,000 higher by 45.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,840,000.

Guidance

HyreCar hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

HyreCar hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 30, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n2vozhc6

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $16.27

52-week low: $0.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 53.40%

Company Overview

HyreCar Inc is a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace that allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. The company generates its revenue in the form of the transaction fees, an insurance fee, and from other sources such as referrals, motor vehicle record fees, late rental fees, and other fees charged to drivers in specific situations.

 

